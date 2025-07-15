Suspect in custody after leading police on chase through Van Nuys

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase through Van Nuys.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase through Van Nuys.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase through Van Nuys.

A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase through Van Nuys.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading police on a chase through Van Nuys.

The pursuit ended near Vanowen Street and Cedros Avenue.

The suspect mostly remained in the Van Nuys area with the driver reaching speeds of up to 80 mph. He drove on the wrong side of the road multiple times, narrowly avoiding at least one head-on crash.

At one point, an apparent bystander appeared to throw a chair at the white SUV he was driving as the suspect drove near Cedros Avenue and Archwood Street.

A woman also stepped onto the road, briefly blocking the suspect. It's unclear if that person knew the suspect.

Soon after, the suspect began slowing down and ultimately came to a complete stop.

He was taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.