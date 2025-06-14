CHP arrests man accused of setting patrol car on fire during protest in downtown LA

A man accused of throwing a lit object on a CHP vehicle on the 101 Freeway during a protest in downtown Los Angeles has been arrested.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol Friday arrested a 39-year-old man accused of setting a patrol car on fire in downtown Los Angeles during a protest sparked by immigration raids.

Adam Palermo, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to CHP.

Last Sunday, CHP says officers responded to a protest on the 101 Freeway in downtown after more than 1,000 protesters were demonstrating on lanes. Palermo was allegedly throwing rocks at responding officers and patrol vehicles from a freeway overpass.

"After throwing the rocks, Palermo lit an object on fire and dropped it onto a CHP patrol vehicle," the CHP said in a news release. "The object landed on the CHP patrol vehicle, causing the patrol vehicle to catch fire."

AIR7 video shows the moment the front of the patrol vehicle caught fire when the object was dropped.

CHP said officers "put themselves in danger from thrown rocks and bottles" to extinguish the flames.

With help from the public, detectives identified Palermo as the suspect. He was arrested Friday morning outside his home, where detectives say they found evidence.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the district attorney's office.