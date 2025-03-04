La Puente gas station clerk had hands raised when shot at point-blank range, video shows

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a gas station clerk with his hands raised was shot at point-blank range by a robbery suspect in La Puente.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at an Arco gas station in the 400 block of Workman Mill Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Footage shows two clerks behind the store counter when a person dressed in all black walks past a turnstile and confronts one of the employees.

The suspect immediately takes out a gun and points it at the clerk, Miguel Cid. Cid raises his hands and takes a few steps forward, possibly toward the cash register, but is suddenly shot.

Cid falls to the ground in pain and appears to clutch his chest as he begins to bleed, according to the footage. A bullet was later removed from his chest.

Cid's brother happened to be nearby and enters the store, but rushes out when he sees the gunman.

The victim's family says an arrest has been made, but deputies could not confirm if that was the case.

Cid's family set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses as he continues treatment.