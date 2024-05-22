LA Rams moving training camp to Loyola Marymount University this summer

The Los Angeles Rams announced that training camp this summer will be held on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.

The Los Angeles Rams announced that training camp this summer will be held on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.

The Los Angeles Rams announced that training camp this summer will be held on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.

The Los Angeles Rams announced that training camp this summer will be held on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that training camp this summer will be held on the campus of Loyola Marymount University.

The Rams previously held training camp at UC Irvine.

Sarah Schuler, vice president of experiential marketing for the Rams, said that they began to re-evaluate after the organization announced its academic partnership with LMU last year.

"Once we did a tour of the campus, we quickly realized that LMU could accommodate everything that we're looking to do," Schuler said.

There will still be a lot of the same crowd favorites with autographs from players, a family fun zone and a chance for fans to watch their team practice.

Loyola Marymount is turning its soccer field into a football field.

Marianna Villa, vice president of external relations at LMU, explained how the partnership helps students as well.

"It opens up 20 to 30 internship opportunities for LMU students to learn the economics of sports, journalism, health and human sciences opportunities," Villa said. "We're just staying true to why we engaged in this partnership, and we're seeing that come to life again."

Schuler said the move also makes the Rams' football operations more efficient.

"All operations will take place here on campus. That means staying at the dorms, eating at the dining facilities, utilizing their weight rooms and meeting rooms, etc.," Schuler said. "It really was a win-win across the board."

As always, training camp will be free. You can sign up for more information on the Rams' website. Training camp will take place in July.