LA Sheriff's deputy shoots suspect near West Hollywood Gateway shopping mall

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot a suspect near the West Hollywood Gateway shopping mall Saturday afternoon, the department said.

The incident occurred at around 5:57 p.m. on the 7100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to LASD.

The male adult suspect was transported to a local hospital and was in stable condition.

It was unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

Several streets were closed as LASD continued their investigation.

No further details were immediately available.