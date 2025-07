LA sues Airbnb for price gouging during January wildfires, report says

The city of Los Angeles is suing Airbnb for alleged price gouging during the January wildfires.

The city of Los Angeles is suing Airbnb for alleged price gouging during the January wildfires.

The city of Los Angeles is suing Airbnb for alleged price gouging during the January wildfires.

The city of Los Angeles is suing Airbnb for alleged price gouging during the January wildfires.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The city of Los Angeles is suing Airbnb for alleged price gouging during the January wildfires.

According to Courthouse News Service, the lawsuit claims rental prices for at least 2,000 units rose by more than 10% during the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The lawsuit states Airbnb set the prices using its Smart Pricing tool, which adjusts prices based on demand.

State and local laws prohibit price gouging during an emergency. Airbnb has yet to comment on the lawsuit.