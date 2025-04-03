Death toll from LA fires rises to 30 after human remains found in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The death toll from the Eaton Fire climbed to 18 Wednesday after remains found in Altadena were confirmed to be human, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner.

A Special Operation Response Team responded to the 900 block of Boston Street to investigate remains found in the area. Officials said the six-member team later determined the remains to be human.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Twelve people have also died in the Palisades Fire, which erupted hours before the Eaton Fire. In total, 30 people have died in the Palisades and Eaton fires.

The Eaton Fire broke out Jan. 7 and charred more than 14,000 acres while destroying more than 9,400 structures, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters reached full containment of the blaze on Jan. 31.

City News Service contributed to this report.