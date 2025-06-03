Possibly armed man in custody after lengthy standoff in parking lot of Autry Museum

A man possibly armed with a gun was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Autry Museum following a lengthy standoff.

A man possibly armed with a gun was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Autry Museum following a lengthy standoff.

A man possibly armed with a gun was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Autry Museum following a lengthy standoff.

A man possibly armed with a gun was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Autry Museum following a lengthy standoff.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man possibly armed with a gun was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Autry Museum following a lengthy standoff Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the museum in the 4700 block of Western Heritage Way around 4:30 a.m. over a report of a man with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

AIR7 was over the scene as police took the man into custody just before 11:30 a.m.

Police cordoned off the area around the museum. Exits from the southbound 5 and 134 freeways to Zoo Drive were also closed by the California Highway Patrol at the LAPD's request.

The L.A. Zoo and the Autry Museum were closed for the day amid the incident.

City News Service contributed to this report.