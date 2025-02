LADWP answers your questions about how SoCal fires impact water safety

Many people want some clarification about how safe their water is, what's being done to monitor water conditions, what the orders mean and more.

Many people want some clarification about how safe their water is, what's being done to monitor water conditions, what the orders mean and more.

Many people want some clarification about how safe their water is, what's being done to monitor water conditions, what the orders mean and more.

Many people want some clarification about how safe their water is, what's being done to monitor water conditions, what the orders mean and more.

In the wake of the Southern California wildfires in January, the safety of the water supply came into question as ash and particulate matter traveled from fire zones and into surrounding areas.

Many people want some clarification about how safe their water is, what's being done to monitor water conditions, what the orders mean and more.

ABC7 Eyewitness News talked to LADWP Director of Water Quality Jonathan Leung to answer your questions and more.

Watch the Ask7 special in the video above.