'Cool LA' initiative helps seniors survive summer heat by giving out free air conditioners

Thanks to the 'Cool LA' initiative giving out free AC units, being comfortable during our extreme heat is now possible for Southland seniors

WATTS, Calif. (KABC) -- These hot summer days are especially trying for seniors who can't afford to pay for an air conditioning unit at home. But thanks to one community program, staying cool during this extreme heat is now possible.

Annie Lewis is among the hundreds of seniors who were able to get a free and crucial resource that's needed at home as more hot summer days approach: a portable air conditioning unit. LADWP organized this giveaway event in Watts at a community center, handing out 600 AC units. The seniors are grateful for this much-needed help, especially since SoCal has been baking in record-breaking heat.

"I thank God for the LADWP allowing us to receive air-conditioning. I just wanted to say that I've been living in Van Nuys now for three years and my air conditioning central air went out," said Annie Lewis.

LADWP'S "Cool LA" initiative organized the event. The program aims to help underserved seniors manage the impacts of extreme heat. LADWP is also signing up seniors into discount and bill pay programs to make sure that their new AC won't be a burden when it comes to paying the bill.

"We've had an overwhelming amount of seniors sign up and they have a need. We are requiring them to be 60 and over and to sign up for our easy safe program and our level pay program so when they get the AC unit, they can have their bill consistent with level pay," said Latanya Bogin Jordan, director of partnership development, LADWP.

Some seniors say they usually go to places to cool off like the mall or the movies. But for those with health issues it isn't as easy for them to leave the house. So those leaving the event with a new AC unit are happy they'll be able to stay cool from the comfort of their home.

"Well, I need an air conditioner. I'm 64 and I have hot flashes and where I live it has limited windows, so I'll be burning up you know, so I really need some air and we don't have any ventilation, so this really comes in handy," said Kay Robinson.

LADWP says this is just one of many AC giveaway events. They plan to have events like this in East LA and the San Fernando Valley.