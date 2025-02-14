LAFD member escapes truck swept into the ocean by mudslide during heavy downpours in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Mud and debris poured off the fire-scarred hillsides during the heavy downpours on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Thursday, even sweeping a Los Angeles Fire Department SUV with a member inside into the ocean.

Video captured the moment the firefighter made it to safety and back onto the highway after the force of the runoff pushed the LAFD SUV into the surf.

"Fortunately, the member was able to exit his vehicle and reach safety with minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital as a precaution," said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

The wrecked SUV, however, was still sitting in the ocean as of 11 p.m. Thursday with the waves crashing against it.

A few miles to the west on PCH there was another small mudslide at Las Flores Canyon Road.

"We don't want it to happen, but mother nature always seems to win right here," said Malibu resident Chris Hanson.

That mudslide swept a significant amount of mud onto the lanes as buildings were surrounded by water.

PCH was under a hard closure Thursday between Chautauqua Boulevard and Carbon Beach Terrace until further notice due to the heavy flooding and mudslides.

Firefighters were waist deep in water and told Eyewitness News that some of the flood water seeped into the famous Duke's Malibu restaurant.

The thick mud washed burned branches and trash cans onto and over PCH.

Even one of the excavators brought to move the mud got stuck due to how thick and saturated with water it was.

"It is just sticky, Malibu clay mud - and it will definitely act like a suction cup and suck you in there pretty good," said Hanson.

Because mudslides were expected, 20,000 people in the Palisades burn area are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Another 5,000 are under an evacuation warning.

Those out on Malibu roads warned fellow drivers to be careful.

"There is some mud coming down with some debris-and that is definitely worrisome. I definitely kept the car in all wheel drive," said one of the drivers.

Due the charred cliff sides being unstable from all the rain and creating hazardous road conditions, all four Malibu schools will be closed Friday as a precaution.