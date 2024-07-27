Laguna Beach woman says viral video doesn't capture whole story

The incident, which was captured in a now viral video, happened last week on Victoria Beach near the trail stairs.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A heated confrontation was caught on video between a homeowner in Laguna Beach and a family that was sitting on the sand in front of her home.

In the footage, the woman is seen yelling at the family and using a spool of rope to section off her property.

The homeowner told Eyewitness News that she asked the group to leave once the beach closed. She claims she was being antagonized before being recorded.

The family claims they were never on her property. Eyewitness News reached out to the family involved, but they declined to comment.

According to the California Coastal Commission, all beaches are public up to the high tide line.