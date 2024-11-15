Lainey Wilson 'pumped' for CMA Awards hosting debut

You can hear from many of this year's CMA Award nominees in the special, "On The Red Carpet: CMA Awards Preview."

The CMA Awards are Wednesday on ABC, and it'll be another big night for Lainey Wilson.

A year after the "Heart Like a Truck" singer won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, she'll make her hosting debut on the show this year, joining the familiar team of Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning as a third co-host.

"I am pumped!" Wilson told On The Red Carpet. "I mean even as a little girl, like watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. I mean we looked forward to it... We would watch rodeo or we would watch the Country Music Awards!"

Luke Bryan, who's hosting the awards for a fourth time, is also excited to have Lainey joining the fun.

"I think Lainey's got the personality to come right into the mix with me and Peyton," Bryan told On The Red Carpet. "And we'll just have to see what kind of alcoholic beverages that Lainey prefers about midway through the show."

Not only is Wilson co-hosting the ceremony, she also has a chance be a back-to-back winner of the night's highest honor.

"It'd be pretty wild if we got to be entertainer (of the year) two years in a row," she said. "I think it would mean a lot for the girls in country music."

The other Entertainer of the Year nominees are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen, whose seven total CMA Award nominations are the most of any artist this year.

The CMA Awards air Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC. You can watch all the red carpet arrivals live from Nashville on "On The Red Carpet at the CMA Awards" at 6pm ET / 3pm PT streaming at OnTheRedCarpet.com and CMAAwards.com.

You can also stream it live on Hulu and on ABC News Live on Disney+ and YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet.

