Lakers' trade for Hornets center Mark Williams rescinded

LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers trade with the Charlotte Hornets for 7-foot center Mark Williams was rescinded on Saturday, according to the Lakers, because of the Hornets' failure to satisfy a condition of the trade.

The Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and their 2031 first round pick to the Hornets for the 23-year-old Williams on Wednesday night and the trade became official on a trade call Thursday following L.A.'s 120-112 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Williams was listed as questionable for the Lakers' 124-117 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. When asked before the game if Williams would play, Lakers coach JJ Redick said, "the trade is still pending so no answer there."

The deal was supposed to give L.A. a vertical spacing big man to play alongside Luka Doncic, while also opening up a roster spot for the Lakers to pursue another player on the buyout market.