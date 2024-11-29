Authorities investigating possible connection between 2 Lakewood shootings; 1 dead

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were shot and injured near a vigil for another person who was shot to death in Lakewood the day before, and detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

The latest drive-by shooting happened around 2 p.m. Thursday near Pioneer and Del Amo boulevards, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A man and a woman were struck by gunfire that authorities say came from a black car with at least two suspects inside. Both victims are expected to be OK.

That shooting happened near a growing vigil for a young man who was shot and killed in front of a pizza shop in the same area Wednesday night. That victim has not been identified.

A business in front of the makeshift vigil had at least one visible bullet hole in its window.

A motive for either shooting was not available, but investigators are looking into whether they are connected.