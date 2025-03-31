Lamborghini driver flees after Hancock Park hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, another critically hurt

One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a Hancock Park crash involving a Lamborghini SUV whose driver fled the scene and remained at large.

One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a Hancock Park crash involving a Lamborghini SUV whose driver fled the scene and remained at large.

One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a Hancock Park crash involving a Lamborghini SUV whose driver fled the scene and remained at large.

One person was killed and another was critically hurt in a Hancock Park crash involving a Lamborghini SUV whose driver fled the scene and remained at large.

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and another was critically hurt early Monday in a violent Hancock Park crash involving a Lamborghini SUV whose driver fled the scene and remained at large, authorities said.

The collision was reported shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Highland Avenue and First Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Before the impact, the Lamborghini driver was traveling northbound on Highland at a high rate of speed, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The luxury vehicle collided with a green Toyota, whose driver and passenger were initially trapped inside. The two occupants of the Toyota were extricated by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and transported to a hospital.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the medical center, and the Toyota driver was listed in critical condition, according to police. The deceased victim's identity was not immediately released.

The hit-and-run driver abandoned the Lamborghini at the scene and remained at large as of mid-afternoon, the LAPD said. A description of that person was not available.

News video showed the Lamborghini sustained major damage to its front end, and the Toyota was severely mangled.

In the initial aftermath of the incident, an LAPD spokesperson originally told ABC7 that the deceased and injured persons were in the Lamborghini at the time of the crash. Police later clarified that the hospitalized driver and fatally injured passenger were actually in the Toyota, and that the hit-and-run suspect was the driver of the Lamborghini.