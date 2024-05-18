Mother heartbroken after 14-year-old son killed in shooting at Lancaster park

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother is heartbroken after her 14-year-old son was shot and killed at a park in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported at El Dorado Park in the 44500 block of 5th Street E around 8:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. No arrest has been made yet.

The victim was identified as Benny Molina.

"He's my baby. He was my only boy," Benny's mother Rosalie Gutierrez said.

"I'm going to miss you so much, and I'm so sorry this happened to you," she added.

A makeshift memorial with candles, flowers and balloons now stands near where Benny was killed.

Gutierrez said a close friend of her son was with him when he got shot. He told the family that Benny was gazing at graffiti scrawled on a wall of the park when he was killed.

"He came to look at the writing on the wall. He looked back, saw the guy with the gun. He told my son to watch out," Gutierrez said. "My son looked back - when my son looked back, they shot him, and he instantly fell to the floor and was gone."

Detectives said several cars drove off after the shooting. They have no suspects or a motive.

Gutierrez said the gunman had no reason to kill her son. She said he was simply a student and a passionate football player. He was a defensive lineman with aspirations of one day playing college football.

"I'm going to miss going to practice with him. I was the nurse for his team, the medic," Gutierrez said. "I'm just going to miss watching him on the field. His sisters are going to miss him so much. I just can't wrap my head around this right now."