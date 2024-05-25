Suspects flee at high speeds during dangerous chase through Los Angeles, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were taken into custody Friday night after leading police on a dangerous high-speed chase through Orange County.

The pursuit began in the San Pedro-Wilmington area when officers with LAPD's Harbor Division began chasing a reckless driver.

AIR7 HD was above the scene as the chase was unfolding and captured the suspect hitting speeds of up to 120 mph on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway in Orange County, dangerously weaving through traffic.

The suspect, who was driving a blue Chevy Cruze, was also seen speeding through red lights. Just before 9 p.m., the suspect pulled into the John Wayne Airport as California Highway Patrol units were close behind.

The suspect ultimately stopped in the parking structure where two people were arrested.

Details on the suspects weren't immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.