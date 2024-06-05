LAPD cruiser involved in Lake Balboa crash that sends 2 to hospital in critical condition

Firefighters extricated two people from a smashed car and rushed them to the hospital in critical condition after a Lake Balboa crash.

LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people had to be cut out of a smashed vehicle and rushed to the hospital in critical condition after two civilian cars and an LAPD cruiser were involved in a major collision in Lake Balboa Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Burbank and Balboa boulevards.

When firefighters arrived, they had to use hydraulic tools to extricate two patients. Two people were transported in critical condition to a local trauma center and a third person was evaluated at the scene but declined transport.

LAPD says one officer was also brought to a local hospital with minor injuries.

AIR7 HD footage of the aftermath showed the LAPD SUV with heavy front-end damage. A red Toyota Corolla had careened onto the sidewalk and became wedged between a light pole and a concrete wall. It appears that vehicle was the one involving occupants who had to be extricated. A third car, a white Chevy Camaro, was also damaged in the intersection.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It's not immediately clear if the LAPD vehicle was involved in a pursuit or had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more details become available.