LAPD investigates fatal hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Mission Hills

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 14700 block of Devonshire Street after the incident was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said a vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspect is a woman driving a Honda. No other description was provided.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added here as new information becomes available.