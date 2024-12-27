LAPD investigating reports of shooting near Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police are investigating reports of a shooting near the Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood.

Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a report that shots were fired.

Police told Eyewitness News a man shot at the window of a dark-colored SUV while another man was inside.

The man inside the SUV was not struck, police said. The suspect was described only as a man in his 30s who was reportedly in a dark-colored Nissan sedan. No word on if he has been apprehended.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.