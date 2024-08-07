LAPD looking for Camaro driver involved in Koreatown hit-and-run crash

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is trying to find a Camaro driver who may have started a chain-reaction crash into several parked cars in Koreatown.

The incident happened last month on Normandie Avenue. According to the LAPD, a truck slammed into the parked cars after the newer model blue Camaro swerved into the same lane.

The Camaro driver fled the scene without stopping.

The truck driver ended up getting arrested for felony DUI while his passenger was severely hurt.