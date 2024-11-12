Chase of possibly armed gang members in South LA leads to LAPD cruiser crash

A trio of suspects in a Mercedes fled from LAPD officers for about half an hour before their vehicle's engine started smoking and they surrendered in South Los Angeles.

Possibly armed gang members lead LAPD units on chase A trio of suspects in a Mercedes fled from LAPD officers for about half an hour before their vehicle's engine started smoking and they surrendered in South Los Angeles.

Possibly armed gang members lead LAPD units on chase A trio of suspects in a Mercedes fled from LAPD officers for about half an hour before their vehicle's engine started smoking and they surrendered in South Los Angeles.

Possibly armed gang members lead LAPD units on chase A trio of suspects in a Mercedes fled from LAPD officers for about half an hour before their vehicle's engine started smoking and they surrendered in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers were injured in a crash during a pursuit of suspected armed gang members through the South Los Angeles area Monday night.

At least one LAPD cruiser crashed and ended up on a sidewalk, narrowly missing a fire hydrant.

Ambulances were called to transport two officers to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The chase began just after 9 p.m. on surface streets in South LA.

Officers believed the suspects to possibly be gang members linked to a shooting. They were fleeing Newton Division gang officers in a silver Mercedes and were believed to be armed.

The chase lasted for roughly half an hour and stayed on surface streets within the South Los Angeles area. At one point the vehicle's tires and engine appeared to be smoking. When they finally pulled over near S. Manhattan Place and 52nd Street, smoke was pouring from the hood.

At least three suspects then placed their hands out the window and complied with orders to surrender.

