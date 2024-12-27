LAPD officers shoot suspect, arrest 2 others after chase in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and injured a suspect Thursday night, prompting a police chase that ended in Compton with two other suspects in custody.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. when LAPD Gang Enforcement Detail officers saw two vandalism suspects near 92nd Street and Hooper Avenue.

Police said that as they approached the suspects, a third suspect shot at them. That's when the officers returned fire and a chase began, police said.

Officers caught up with the suspects in Compton where one of them was found with a gunshot wound.

The injured suspect was rushed to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition as of Friday morning.

No officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.