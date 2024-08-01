LAPD releases image of suspect in string of 'hot prowl' burglaries in Silver Lake, East Hollywood

The hot prowls - defined as a break-in when someone is home - have residents in the area concerned.

The hot prowls - defined as a break-in when someone is home - have residents in the area concerned.

The hot prowls - defined as a break-in when someone is home - have residents in the area concerned.

The hot prowls - defined as a break-in when someone is home - have residents in the area concerned.

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police released an image of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman in a string of "hot prowl" burglaries in the Silver Lake and East Hollywood neighborhoods.

The burglaries happened early Saturday then again on Tuesday night. Police said in one of the incidents, a woman was sexually assaulted while she was sleeping in her bed.

The suspect is between 20 to 35 years old with a thin build, according to police. He was last seen wearing dark athletic pants, black shoes with a white logo, a dark sweatshirt or windbreaker and a dark hat.

The hot prowls - defined as a break-in when someone is home - have residents in the area concerned.

"This is my home, so naturally it makes me question the safety of my neighborhood," said local resident Kom Dwani who spoke with Eyewitness News. "Overall I feel pretty safe. I walk around all the time. I walk around with my very large dog, so I feel comfortable. But when things like this are happening, it gives me a moment of pause, for sure."

Police are reminding the public to take precautions at their homes, including locking all doors and windows, installing exterior lighting and keeping an eye out for suspicious people.