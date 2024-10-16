1958 Corvette stolen after it was left unlocked in West Los Angeles parking garage

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stunning classic Corvette was stolen after it was left unlocked in a West Los Angeles parking garage, police say.

The 1958 Corvette with a silver-blue tone had Rhode Island license plates. Surveillance footage shows a man with a skateboard get into the unlocked sports car and flee the garage.

The theft happened Sept. 4 around 8:40 p.m. in an underground parking garage of a commercial building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles, the LAPD says.

Depending on the condition, a 1958 Corvette can be worth amounts in the six figures.

The car's Rhode Island license plate is 1KJ358.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inches tall, and between 25 and 30 years old. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark shorts, gray/white shoes, a black backpack, and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213)446-6658. During non-business hours, calls can be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.