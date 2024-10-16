WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1958 Corvette stolen after it was left unlocked in West Los Angeles parking garage

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 4:53AM
Unlocked 1958 Corvette stolen from West Los Angeles garage
Surveillance footage shows a man with a skateboard get into the unlocked 1958 silver-blue Corvette and drive off from a West Los Angeles parking garage.

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stunning classic Corvette was stolen after it was left unlocked in a West Los Angeles parking garage, police say.

The 1958 Corvette with a silver-blue tone had Rhode Island license plates. Surveillance footage shows a man with a skateboard get into the unlocked sports car and flee the garage.

The theft happened Sept. 4 around 8:40 p.m. in an underground parking garage of a commercial building on the 12200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles, the LAPD says.

Depending on the condition, a 1958 Corvette can be worth amounts in the six figures.

The car's Rhode Island license plate is 1KJ358.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inches tall, and between 25 and 30 years old. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, dark shorts, gray/white shoes, a black backpack, and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at (213)446-6658. During non-business hours, calls can be made to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW