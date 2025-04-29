LAPD searching for man accused of sexual assault on Metro bus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman on a Metro bus.

The assault happened just before 10 p.m. on April 12 when the suspect sat next to the victim on the bus near Sunset Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, according to the LAPD.

The suspect started a conversation with the woman before he threatened her with a knife and demanded money, police said.

"When the victim did not have any money to give the suspect, he sexually assaulted her for several minutes," LAPD said in a statement.

The suspect got off the bus in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Figueroa Street in Exposition Park. He fled on foot toward 40th Place.

Police released an image of the suspect, who is described as between 19 and 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and wearing a white T-shirt with a soccer logo for Qatar Airways, dark pants and a dark backpack.

Detectives believe there are additional victims who have not reported the suspect.

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim, is asked to contact detectives at 323-290-2976.