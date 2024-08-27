LAPD searching for suspects after woman shot, wounded in North Hollywood Arts District

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot and wounded in the North Hollywood Arts District.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the area of 11050 Magnolia Blvd., in front of the Fat Dog restaurant. It wasn't clear if the victim had been inside the restaurant prior to the shooting. Other businesses in the vicinity include a marijuana dispensary, tattoo shop and a theater.

Police say a woman was injured with a gunshot wound to the leg and at least two men were seen running from the scene. A white BMW was also spotted fleeing the area.

It does not appear the shooting was a drive-by.

Multiple evidence markers were covering the sidewalk near the scene, possibly indicating multiple bullet casings.

Details on a possible motive and circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately available.

