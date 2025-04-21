LAPD shoots, kills suspect after report of man opening fire at Reseda apartment building

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot and killed a man late Sunday afternoon in Reseda after responding to a report of a gunman shooting into an apartment building, authorities said.

The deadly confrontation occurred shortly before 6 p.m. in the 6400 block of Reseda Boulevard, near Victory Boulevard.

Police arrived at the scene and approached the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7.

The unidentified suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Video from AIR7 a white sheet covering the man's body in an alley near the apartment building.

No officers were injured in the incident, the LAPD spokesperson said.

Whether the suspect opened fire at the officers was unclear.