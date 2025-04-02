Armed robbery suspect in hours-long standoff with officers in Sunland, LAPD says

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a business in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a business in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a business in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a business in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

SUNLAND, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a business in the Sunland area of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The standoff began shortly before 11 a.m. in the 8700 block of Sunland Boulevard when LAPD officers responded to the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say an armed robbery suspect ran inside the business and the standoff has been ongoing since.

A SWAT team responded to the scene.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.

City News Service contributed to this report