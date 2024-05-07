Driver of stolen Lamborghini killed in crash after fleeing LAPD at over 100 mph

LAPD video shows a stolen Lamborghini fleeing officers at speeds over 100 mph in the San Fernando Valley before a crash that killed the driver.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police have released new video of a stolen Lamborghini fleeing officers at speeds over 100 mph before a violent crash that shredded the vehicle and killed the driver.

The incident happened in the San Fernando Valley in the early morning hours of April 6.

LAPD West Valley officers were on patrol around 5 a.m. when they pulled up alongside a gray 2019 Lamborghini Huracan. They noticed the driver was asleep at the wheel while stopped at the red light on Sherman Way at Reseda Boulevard.

The officers backed up and positioned their cruiser behind the exotic sports car. When the light turned green, there was about a 10-15 second delay before the driver started moving, and officers activated their lights and siren to make a traffic stop as the car cleared the intersection.

After continuing for a few blocks, the driver pulled over on Sherman Way.

Officers questioned him and asked for his license and registration. After running the information, they learned the Lamborghini had been reported stolen and the driver was wanted on multiple felony warrants.

They asked him to step out of the vehicle, but he argued with him, asking them why and claiming he had rented the vehicle. Eventually they told him the car was reported stolen and he took off, speeding west down Sherman Way at speeds later determined to have hit 113 mph.

But the Lamborghini crashed into the center median only a few blocks away near Vanalden Avenue. As officers approached, they found debris scattered all over Sherman Way, and the core of the Lamborghini shredded to pieces.

Eventually they found the driver's body a few hundred feet away from the vehicle. He apparently had been ejected in the crash and paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Elliott Dugan, 51, of Los Angeles

The department is continuing to investigate the incident, including a review to determine if proper procedure was followed. That review is expected to take several months.

"As part of the investigatory process, a pursuit investigation was also initiated," said Capt. Kelly Muniz with LAPD. "This pursuit investigation will be reviewed by the department upon completion for adherence to the law and department policy."

"In the next several months the LAPD will continue to investigate and analyze this incident. We will continue interviewing any new witnesses who may come forward and complete any forensic tests."

Full video of the incident can be seen on LAPD's YouTube channel here.