Large bear breaks into Claremont home while family was inside

A large bear was seen hanging out in a Claremont neighborhood after it broke into a home while a family was inside.

A large bear was seen hanging out in a Claremont neighborhood after it broke into a home while a family was inside.

A large bear was seen hanging out in a Claremont neighborhood after it broke into a home while a family was inside.

A large bear was seen hanging out in a Claremont neighborhood after it broke into a home while a family was inside.

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A large bear was seen hanging out in a Claremont neighborhood after it broke into a home while a family was inside.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to the Claremont Police Department. Officers were called to the home on Via Montevideo after a teenager in the house discovered the bear in the kitchen.

At least three people were inside the home at the time.

Police believe the bear broke in through a window or door screen. The bear left when officers arrived.

Shortly after, the bear was seen hanging out in the backyard. Video from the scene shows it sitting on a wall and staring into the camera.