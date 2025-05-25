Large group vandalizes several businesses and Metro trains in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several businesses, Metro trains and a police vehicle were vandalized in a chaotic scene overnight in downtown Los Angeles, according to police.

It happened just after midnight when the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a "large group disturbance" at Trinity Street and E Washington Boulevard.

Police said more than 300 people gathered for an unpermitted rooftop event at what appeared to be an abandoned building.

According to video obtained by Eyewitness News, things escalated quickly when officers were on the scene.

Police said officers had to fire rubber bullets after they issued multiple warnings to clear the area. Officers reported illegal fireworks, drug use, and public drinking.

Police said some businesses and Metro trains were vandalized and spray painted with graffiti, forcing Metro to temporarily shut down service in the area.

The crowd eventually dispersed after more officers were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.