Giant tree topples over onto home in Monrovia

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Cleanup was underway Thursday morning after a massive tree fell on top of a home in Monrovia.

The large tree on Mountain Avenue toppled over some time Wednesday evening.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where the uprooted tree left behind an extensive amount of damage to the home.

No injuries were reported.