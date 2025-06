LASD deputy injured during shooting in Lancaster, transported to hospital

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was injured during a shooting in Lancaster and transported to the hospital Saturday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on west Avenue J-12 and north 10th Street.

The deputy is in critical but stable condition. It is unclear how they were injured or what led up to the shooting.

ABC7 is working on getting more details.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.