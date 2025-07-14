LASD searching for department-issued rifle that may have fallen out of patrol vehicle in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help finding a department-issued rifle that went missing over the weekend.

Deputies with the South Los Angeles Station were responding to a call late Saturday night when they noticed their Colt M4 rifle was missing from the trunk of their patrol vehicle.

The rifle was inside a black storage case, which also contained five magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition, according to the sheriff's department. Investigators believe the case somehow fell out of the vehicle during their drive.

The sheriff's department said the deputies drove about four miles, including north on Normandie Avenue, west on Imperial Highway, north on Hawthorne Boulevard, and West on 104th Street to Inglewood Avenue.

Surveillance footage from the area is being reviewed, and local law enforcement agencies have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information or video from anywhere along the deputies' route is urged to contact the South Los Angeles Station at 323-820-6700.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the L.A. Crime Stoppers website.