A small business in Pasadena sees record number of online sales during Cyber Monday

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Cyber Monday is often seen as an online frenzy with customers shopping at major corporations like Amazon. But for small businesses like Lather in Pasadena, Cyber Monday is one of the busiest times of the year. Workers at the fulfillment center have been working hard to pack and finalize orders.

"We are just finishing up what I think is one of the biggest cyber weeks we've ever had. We're coming to the last day of it. And we have right now 20% off with free shipping and a gift with purchase," said Lather CEO Emilie Hoyt.

The fulfillment center is filled with products ranging from skincare lotions to scrubs and soaps. Hoyt's inspiration dates back to 25 years ago when she suffered from severe migraines. After discovering that many of her personal care products that contained chemicals and fragrances were the cause of the migraines, Hoyt took matters into her own hands.

"I developed a line of hair, face and body products that are all made with natural and aromatherapeutic ingredients," Hoyt said.

In 1999, Hoyt opened her first store in Pasadena and later expanded to a second location in Long Beach. While in-store sales have been thriving, she's noticed a significant rise in online sales this week leading into cyber Monday.

"Now what we're seeing is it's really Cyber week. It's an all week long kind of celebration and a chance to reward our most loyal customers," Hoyt said.

"We're constantly moving and getting things out from refilling to building gift sets to processing orders," said Lather supervisor Valerie Garza.