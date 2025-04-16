Mobile laundry service offers free clean clothes to fire victims across Los Angeles

Washing, drying and folding are completely free of charge, thanks to the support of generous donors and volunteers.

After the recent devastating wildfires impacted so many communities, the team decided to expand their mission.

After the recent devastating wildfires impacted so many communities, the team decided to expand their mission.

After the recent devastating wildfires impacted so many communities, the team decided to expand their mission.

After the recent devastating wildfires impacted so many communities, the team decided to expand their mission.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Laundry Truck LA is a mobile unit offering free laundry services to people in need throughout Los Angeles. The idea was born when founder Jodie Dolan realized how essential clean clothes are for self-worth.

"I was volunteering, handing out towels at the Shower of Hope and I handed a woman this towel. She went in and she took a shower and came out so clean," Dolan said. "And then I helped her put her dirty clothes back on. And it was a lightbulb moment. Can we make mobile laundry trucks?"

The organization runs three fully operational trucks seven days a week, primarily serving unhoused individuals. However, after the recent devastating wildfires impacted so many communities, the team decided to expand their mission.

"Laundry is a simple thing but is such an essential thing and when you have a whole community that has lost so much and is rebuilding, knowing that somebody has your back is a really important thing," Dolan said.

"This has been no out-of-pocket for our family and it's been a tremendous help financially. Just to have clean clothes and sheets and towels, all of that has been great," said Altadena resident Deborah West-Jones.

Washing, drying and folding are completely free of charge, thanks to the support of generous donors and volunteers. For Dolan, it's more than just clean clothes, it's about making meaningful connections.

"It is so wonderful to have a service that makes people smile, that makes people feel good, that brings people together. And you know it makes us feel good," Dolan said.

The organization says its services wouldn't be possible without support from the community. To donate, or find out locations, visit thelaundrytruckla.com.