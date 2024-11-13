LAUSD cellphone ban start date pushed back to February 2025. Here's how it'll work

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District's cellphone ban will go into effect a month later than planned.

According to the district, the new policy will be implemented in February, the second semester of the 2024-2025 year.

The district school board voted in favor of banning phones and social media throughout the day on school campuses, including break periods, back in June.

"These phones are a constant distraction the classroom," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho earlier this year. "You know, the dings that go off, the vibration of the phone, the text messaging. I've been to high schools where you have five or six kids sitting around the lunch table, they're all communicating with one another, but they're all looking down at their phones, texting information to people right next to them."

How will the LAUSD cellphone policy work?

Basically, students will not be able to use cellphones on campus during school hours, not even during lunch time or any breaks. The ban includes smart watches, ear buds, and smart glasses.

All devices must be turned off and stored away. Schools will be able to decide how to implement the phone ban, such as requiring that phones be placed in a locker or pouch during the day.

That'll be decided by the Local School Leadership Council (LSLC), a shared decision-making body, that includes parents, community members, school personnel, and student body representatives.

Other devices that don't have "smart" capabilities must be turned off and stored for the entire instruction day, like devices that can only send and receive phone calls and text messages.

Of course, students may use cellphones on campus before and after school.

What if there's an emergency?

According to the district's plans, any policy adopted must allow students to maintain access to their phones in case of an emergency.

During an emergency, students will be able to grab their phones when staff determines that it is safe to do so.

If a student (or parent) requests that the student be allowed to use their smartphone due to a "perceived threat of danger," then the school will "convene a threat assessment, develop a safety plan, etc., before allowing the use of the phone," the district said.

Schools may also establish other exceptions that are relevant to their individual campus. For example, a high school may allow students to use their phones when they're on a college campus as part of a dual enrollment agreement.

Are there exceptions for students with special needs?

According to the district, the policy shall not prohibit a student from using a cellphone or electronic device based on these exceptions:

Health-based needs

Individualized Education Program (IEP)

504 Plan

Newcomers to assist with translation

Local need

