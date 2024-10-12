LAUSD student test scores see improvement at every grade level but remain below pre-pandemic levels

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- LAUSD students have shown improvement in their recent test scores at every grade level and in nearly every student demographic.

While recognizing that scores still remain below pre-pandemic level, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho calls the latest test results a win.

"For me the rate of improvement, the growth over time is the most critical, the most important measure," Carvalho said.

In math, LAUSD students tested 2.3% higher this year than last school year, outpacing the state 300% despite remaining below the state's average.

In English language arts, LAUSD had a 1.9% increase this year compared to the state's .3%.

"Are we done? We're not done. We're not at the state average in anything yet," said Jackie Goldberg, the president of LAUSD's school board. "We've got to not only be at the state average, we got to surpass it. But when you see growth that looks like this, you actually now believe that it's possible to get there."

Carvalho says the pandemic had an undeniable effect on education. Not only was there a dramatic decrease in proficiency in reading and math, but there was also a major impact on mental health. For example, there's been an increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

"Kids who are feeling that way do not perform well, but what we're seeing now is that those drop offs are now seeing a reversal," Carvalho said. "And a number of subgroups are actually performing above pre-pandemic levels."

Carvalho says if they continue this trajectory, he predicts all grade levels and subgroups will be performing better than the state of California by next year.