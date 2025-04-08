Lawsuit alleges private security guards beat 3 men outside Crypto.com Arena

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three Los Angeles men have filed a lawsuit after a violent confrontation, during which they say they were badly beaten by private security guards, outside Crypto.com Arena.

The incident, which was captured on cellphone video, happened Feb. 15. It's unclear how the fight started, but the men's attorney said they were taking photos of a specialty vehicle displayed outside the arena, as part of a promotion celebrating the trade of Luca Doncic to the Lakers.

"People were doing exactly what they were doing what they were invited to do, to take photos and videos," said attorney Shawn McCann during a news conference Monday, when the lawsuit was announced.

"The security personnel punched, kicked, stomped and viciously beat my clients, leaving one unconscious with a traumatic brain injury and one with a broken leg," he said.

"The back of his head was fractured," said Alexis Hernandez about his brother Cesar Moran, 32, one of the three plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "And he suffered from internal bleeding from the blows to the front of his head."

"With everything (he) has been through and endured, we're just grateful that he's alive and that he's still with us. But it is also clear he will carry this for the rest of his life."

McCann said the guards were dressed all in black, and did not have any markings identifying them as security guards.

No only are they seeking damages, but change as well, the attorney said.

"We would like to do our best for our clients... and to look into this to find out where the training went wrong, or where it fell apart, where such a vicious attack could take place in a public place," said McCann.

"There were times when one security officer would hold one of my clients while another one would punch him."

The complaint accuses the guards of assault, battery and negligence. It also names the security company, known as Crew Security, as a defendant, as well as Crypto.com Arena, L.A. Live, the Los Angeles Lakers and organizers of the promotion.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the defendants in the complaint for comment.