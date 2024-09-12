Lawyer for 'Ketamine Queen' says 'client never met Matthew Perry'

The woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" remains behind bars awaiting trial. Now, she has a high-profile defense attorney in her corner, Mark Geragos, who sat down for an interview with ABC7's Josh Haskell.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jasveen Sangha of North Hollywood, known as the "Ketamine Queen," faces nine charges including distribution of ketamine resulting in death, in connection with the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry last year.

Sangha is one of five people charged in what the U.S. attorney calls a large underground criminal network that supplied drugs to Perry and others. But Sangha's attorney Mark Geragos says his client had no connection to the actor.

"My client never met Matthew Perry, has nothing to do with Matthew Perry and all the supposed rumors otherwise are just that, urban legend," said Geragos.

Geragos also takes issue with the nickname he says the U.S. Attorney's Office has given his client, Ketamine Queen.

"I admire the cleverness of it. I don't think it has any place in an indictment," said Geragos.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, "We never claimed to have given her the 'Ketamine Queen' nickname. That is something her customers - Erik Fleming, included - did."

In the indictment, Fleming is referred to as the broker who helped Perry obtain ketamine. This is what U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said about Sangha last month.

"Defendant Sangha sold the batch of ketamine that resulted in Mr. Perry's death on October 28th," said Estrada.

"This theory that the so-called fatal dose is somehow linked to my client is absolute garbage," said Geragos.

Sangha was arrested and released six months ago on separate charges, and Geragos says everything the U.S. Attorney's Office had then, they have now. Geragos doesn't understand why his client is the only defendant jailed without bond.

Sangha's trial is scheduled for March of next year.