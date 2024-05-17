WATCH LIVE

LAX terminal briefly evacuated after suspicious item found at airport

Friday, May 17, 2024 5:26PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was briefly evacuated Friday morning after a suspicious item was found, authorities said.

Travelers in Terminal 5 were moved to Terminals 1 and 4 during the investigation, said Dae Levine, an LAX spokesperson.

Videos and photos posted on social media about 9 a.m. showed a large crowd of travelers evacuating the terminal.

Los Angeles Airport Police responded to the suspicious item, and the "all clear" was issued about 9:30 a.m., Levine said.

A detailed description of the item that prompted the incident was not immediately available.

