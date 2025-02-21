During wildfires, lead levels in air briefly increased 110 times just south of Eaton Fire, CDC says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that for several days during the fires, lead levels in the air just south of the Eaton Canyon Fire increased roughly 110-fold compared to the levels from a few days earlier.

The levels have since returned to normal.

According to ABC News, the researchers used a new air quality measurement network called the Atmospheric Science and Chemistry Measurement Network, also known as ASCENT, which provides real-time measurements of the chemicals found in fine particulate matter.

Meanwhile, the South Coast Air Quality Management District is setting up two testing sites - one near the Altadena Golf Course and another near Will Rogers State Beach - to ensure the air is safe for those who live near the burn scars.

Scientists will be collecting samples and testing the air for toxic metals and other fine, particulate matter that isn't normally measured by the air quality index.