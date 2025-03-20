At least 1 child tests positive for fentanyl after apparently ingesting pill at Victorville day care

VITORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one child tested positive for fentanyl after three kids apparently ingested mystery pills at a Victorville day care.

The incident occurred Tuesday at La Petite Academy located at 14040 Bear Valley Road.

The daycare's staff located the unknown blue pills and notified authorities. The responding deputy recognized the blue pills with "M30" imprinted on them as possible counterfeit pills that may contain fentanyl.

After reviewing surveillance footage, staff identified three children that appeared to have ingested the pills. Those children, along with two staff members, were hospitalized, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

At least one child tested positive for fentanyl.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or other potential victims is urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department at (909) 387-8400. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.