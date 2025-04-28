At least 1 person hospitalized after police chase ends in crash in Vernon

A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Vernon area Sunday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Vernon area Sunday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Vernon area Sunday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Vernon area Sunday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital, LAPD said.

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A police pursuit ended in a crash in the Vernon area Sunday night. At least one person was hospitalized.

Officers were following a possible stolen vehicle when a chase ensued in the area of 22nd Street and Alameda Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said the suspects tried to flee the scene on foot after crashing into another car on Slauson and Boyle avenues. Two suspects were taken into custody a short time later.

AIR7 captured the busy scene just before 9 p.m.

At least one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, LAPD said.

No further details were immediately known.