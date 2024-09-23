At least 1 person killed in shooting involving family members in Val Verde, authorities say

VAL VERDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting involving several family members in Val Verde near Santa Clarita.
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station responded to the 28000 block of Paradise Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a family disturbance.
At least one person was killed, though further details were not immediately released.
Reports from the scene said a father and son may have been involved, but the victims' identities have also not been released.
This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.