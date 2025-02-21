The two incidents happened close to each other on the 110 and 10 freeways.

At least 2 cars hit by rocks on downtown LA freeways, injuring 1 driver

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was injured overnight when his vehicle was hit by a rock while driving on a downtown Los Angeles freeway, and a second driver reported a similar incident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the first incident was reported around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver was near the westbound 10 Freeway and southbound 110 Freeway junction when a rock or a piece of stone cracked through the windshield and struck him. He was taken to a hospital, though the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Another driver reported a similar incident on the northbound 110 Freeway near Adams Boulevard.

That driver wasn't seriously injured and has since filed a report with CHP.

Meanwhile, there's no word on a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.