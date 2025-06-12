At least 4 dead as heavy rain washes cars off roads in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- At least four people were killed in flooding that swept vehicles off the road and led to multiple high-water rescues, authorities in San Antonio said Thursday.

The fatalities were reported in northeast San Antonio in the Loop 410 area on Thursday morning, police said. Fifteen vehicles were reportedly swept off the road, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

Ten people were rescued from the high water, though four people died in connection with the flooding, he said in a post on X.

"Search continues," the police chief said, adding, "Turn Around Don't Drown!"

A flash flood warning has been issued for the San Antonio region into Thursday afternoon, as abundant moisture flowing in from the Gulf is creating a life-threatening flash flood risk.

Between 2 and 7 inches of rain have fallen in the San Antonio area as of Thursday morning, some falling as fast as 2 inches in 30 minutes.

"There are still many areas closed due to water on the road," the San Antonio Fire Department advised on social media.

A flood watch was issued for 24 million Americans on Thursday morning across much of the eastern half of Texas, as well as northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma.

There is a significant flash flooding risk in southeastern Texas, from Houston to Victoria, on Thursday, with heavy, consistent rain expected.

