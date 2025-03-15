Jay Leno backs California bill that would ease smog test requirements for classic cars

SACRAMENTO, Callif. (KABC) -- Owning a classic car is usually pretty simple, but some of the newer classics often have a tough go in regard to the state's smog-check laws. Help may be coming to the rescue from Sacramento: Senate Bill 712.

"We're trying to bring back the old rolling exemption for a 35-year exemption to exclude classic cars," said State Sen. Shannon Grove of Bakersfield, the bill's author.

Right now, the smog check exemption is for cars model years 1975 and older, which has been the standard since 2005. Under the new proposal, any car 35 years old or older would be exempted as well. But only bona-fide classics insured as such, not cars used for regular transportation.

Sometimes, to get a bill through the process, it helps to have a known quantity on your side, and well-known comedian and car collector Jay Leno is helping out. The senator and the comic met via a charity event and got to talking about classics. He's behind her bill so much that's she's dubbed it "Leno's Law."

"Having someone like Jay Leno in your corner is a definite bonus," said Jeff Romm, sales manager at Corvette Mike in Anaheim.

That specialty dealership has been selling Corvettes and other classics for more than 40 years. The cars from the late '70s and the 1980s are gaining momentum as real classics, but they can often be a challenge to register in California due to the fragile rudimentary emissions systems they originally came with. In some cases, earlier out of state owners of the cars removed the components and tossed them.

"The smog equipment just disappears, or it's broken. It's extremely hard to find, and very, very expensive," noted Romm.

One example in the current inventory at Corvette Mike is a 1980 Corvette with the optional L82 engine. The car is pretty rare due to the engine, and while modern compared to many of the other classic Corvettes in their showroom, it's now 45 years old. If the car is purchased by a buyer in California, it's still going to have to go in every other year for a smog check, unless the new bill is successful.

Possibly standing in the way of this bill? California is not only a hub of classic cars, but also a hub of environmentalism.

"Obviously there's people out there from the environmental groups that think that we're trying to contaminate the air or not require smog checks, but that is just not true," said Grove.

She's quick to point out that a change in the law would only affect a tiny percentage of the cars on the road, driven a relatively few miles. Grove also said that so far the bill has broad support from colleagues she's spoken with, both Republicans and Democrats. Many of her fellow legislators actually own classic cars themselves and are pledging their support.

The next step is for the bill to be discussed by the Senate Transportation Committee in April. If approved there, it would then go to the full Senate, then the Assembly for their vote. The final stop would be Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

If it does make it all the way through the legislative process and is signed into law, the bill called Leno's Law could actually live up to that name.